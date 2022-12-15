Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus searching for missing 20-year-old last seen Nov. 13

Patrice Leach
Patrice Leach(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a 20-year-old woman.

Patrice Leach was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Police say she is known to be in the Lawyers Lane area frequently.

She is described as 5′9 and 300 lbs with a birthmark in the shape of a heart on her throat.

Anyone with information on this missing woman’s whereabouts, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Youth and Adult Service at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a Phenix City man was found dead from gunshot wounds.
Death investigation underway on 4th Avenue in Phenix City
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
Arlington Drive shooting investigation
2 injured in shooting on Arlington Drive in Columbus
3 Opelika teen arrest in Auburn
3 Opelika teens arrested in for alleged car breakins Auburn

Latest News

Ga. Dept. of Transportation suspends lane closures for holiday weekends
Community to celebrate LaGrange turning 194 years old
Community to celebrate LaGrange turning 194 years old
Santa opens a letter from a child.
Santa makes stop at Columbus Airport on last minute flight
Columbus Police Dept. donates toys, toiletries to Ronald McDonald House
Columbus Police Dept. donates toys, toiletries to Ronald McDonald House