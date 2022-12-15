Columbus searching for missing 20-year-old last seen Nov. 13

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a 20-year-old woman.

Patrice Leach was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Police say she is known to be in the Lawyers Lane area frequently.

She is described as 5′9 and 300 lbs with a birthmark in the shape of a heart on her throat.

Anyone with information on this missing woman’s whereabouts, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Youth and Adult Service at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.