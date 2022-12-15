Community to celebrate LaGrange turning 194 years old

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange is turning 194 years old!

To celebrate their birthday, the city is hosting a birthday party on Friday, December 16, at 12 p.m. in Lafayette Square.

The City of LaGrange was officially incorporated December 16, 1828.

Current and former city leaders will lead the celebration of LaGrange’s incorporation 194 years ago.

This event is free and open to the public.

