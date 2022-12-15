Business Break
Cooper Creek Park to receive $7M in upgrades in Columbus

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven million dollars will be coming to Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park to make improvements.

The renovations will happen over 10 years.

The Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park plays host to several tennis tournaments that come to the area, so the mayor says when tourists come the park needs to be able to handle visitors.

“They’ve got big plans,” according to Mayor Skip Henderson.

Henderson is talking about the recent approval to partner with the Columbus Regional Tennis Association or CORTA to give Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park a $7 million facelift.

“Put some stands in there, some LED lighting and the city is going to partner with them,” said Henderson.

The city will provide $5 million while CORTA, the non-profit organization, is expected to raise another 2 million.

The funds from the city coming from the Special Local Option Sales Tax or SPLOST.

“We put about 48 million into the SPLOST program that we are currently collecting for right now. And 48 million dollars goes to parks and rec but of that they are going to take about 5 million dollars over the next 10 years.”

Not only will the park see upgrades, also a new sport will continue to be able to grow in the city.

“Aside from the tennis facility, part of that 48 million will go to some pickle ball courts going out to Cooper Creek.”

The park is host to several national tournaments, bringing visitors to the city and increasing quality of life.

“We love them. When people come in and they spend their money here and enjoy all there is to offer here in Columbus, Georgia, they do have sales tax,” said Mayor Henderson.

The sales tax turning cents into million of dollars.

“We’re not building anything new, we are going back to the basics, this is going back and paying attention to some our of current facilities that are in some desperate need of an upgrade if not a rebuild.”

The mayor says he cannot give a specific time on when those projects will start but you should start seeing construction soon.

