Family speaks out on struggles after Westrock Paper Mill lockout in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The labor dispute at the Russell County WestRock Paper Mill continues - it’s been over two months since union workers were locked out.

That means no paycheck at all, making it difficult especially during the holiday season.

Tears from a man who says he was left feeling like a criminal after working 30 years at Westrock, and then being locked out after a labor dispute could not be worked out.

“I just don’t know if it will ever be the same place...that it was,” said Cliff Crouch, union worker of Westrock Paper Mill.

“I would watch this man here cry for a solid week because he said the day they locked them out he felt like a criminal,” said Kim Crouch, Cliff’s wife.

Cliff and Kim Crouch sit at their Eufaula home trying to adjust to only living on one paycheck now.

“He was just lost he didn’t know what to do because for 30 years he’d had gone to this job,” said Kim.

In October, union workers voted to go on strike - during the 10-day period Westrock representatives and union leaders tried to negotiate a fair contract - with two hours left for negotiations on the last day, Crouch says they were locked out.

“With still two hours to negotiate…a deal or something or just say let’s just leave it open - y’all work and we’ll keep negotiating,” said Cliff. “They decided to lock the gate.”

The labor dispute centers around long work hours and overtime pay.

“The employees were just asking to keep what they had so when they are away from their families that they would be compensated for that sacrifice that they’re having to make,” said Kim.

Cliff says he’s missed multiple holidays, birthday parties, births and sporting events which is why having the overtime pay is crucial.

“The lack of sleep that they get because they want to be at their children’s functions. I’ve watched him get three or four hours of sleep because he wanted to coach our sons in baseball when they were younger and he would go sleep three or four hours and go coach a baseball game and then go work a midnight shift,” said Kim.

Currently, Cliff is working as a local handyman in the Eufaula area but when asked if he would do it all over again...

“Yes, it’s the right thing to do and I would do it all over,” said Cliff.

Cliff says in January, the replacement workers who came from other paper mills to help out during the strike here at WestRock will be sent back to their original workplaces.

Another meeting is scheduled this week to hopefully come to a resolution.

