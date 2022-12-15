Ga. Dept. of Transportation suspends lane closures for holiday weekends

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will suspend lane closures on Georgia Interstates and state routes for the upcoming holiday weekends.

The suspensions will take effect during the Christmas weekend, beginning on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5 a.m. until Monday, Dec. 26, at 5 a.m. Additionally, the suspension will continue for New Year’s weekend, taking effect on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 5 a.m. until Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at 5 a.m.

Even though construction-related lane closures will be suspended, GDOT wants to remind travelers to exercise caution while driving. Crews may still be working near the highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place.

Below are the best and worst times for the 2022 Christmas and New Year’s periods.

Christmas, Dec. 21 -27

New Year’s, Dec. 28 - Jan. 3, 2023

