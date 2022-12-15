Business Break
Georgia Power deal sets $1.8B rate increase over 3 years

FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen releases steam as it generates electricity from burning...
FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen releases steam as it generates electricity from burning coal on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Euharlee, Ga. The electric utility and regulatory staff agreed to a deal on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 to raise rates by $1.8 billion over three years starting in January. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. and regulatory staff have reached an agreement that would give the electric utility a $1.8 billion rate increase over three years.

It must be approved by Georgia’s five elected public service commissioners before it would take effect.

The company had originally asked for $2.9 billion, while staff said it only needed $529 million.

A typical residential customer’s bill would rise by $3.60 a month in January, an increase of 2.5%. Increases of 4.5% would follow in 2024 and 2025.

The agreement leaves commissioners to decide how much Georgia Power would pay for electricity generated by new residential solar panels.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

