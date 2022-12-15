Georgia Power deal sets $1.8B rate increase over 3 years

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. and regulatory staff have reached an agreement that would give the electric utility a $1.8 billion rate increase over three years.

It must be approved by Georgia’s five elected public service commissioners before it would take effect.

The company had originally asked for $2.9 billion, while staff said it only needed $529 million.

A typical residential customer’s bill would rise by $3.60 a month in January, an increase of 2.5%. Increases of 4.5% would follow in 2024 and 2025.

The agreement leaves commissioners to decide how much Georgia Power would pay for electricity generated by new residential solar panels.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.