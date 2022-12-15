Business Break
Harris County bus driver celebrates 45 years of service

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - These days you don’t usually meet someone who’s worked 10 or 20 years at the same job.

But recently, a Harris County bus driver was recognized for not one, not two, but get this over four decades of service.

I spoke with Miss Sandy Sturges about what’s kept her going.

The year was 1977 when Sandy Sturges first decided to take on the job of driving kids to school in Harris County.

“Actually, a neighbor told me about it and I said I’d give it a try and I’m still here honey,” said Sandy Sturges, Harris County bus driver.

45 years and counting, the spicy 70-year-old, who many call ‘Miss Sandy’ says since then, things have changed.

Remembering a time when all you needed was the ‘know how’ to drive big things.

“When I first started driving, we didn’t route sheets, if you had a driver’s license and knew how to shift gears you had a job,” said Sturges.

Sturges has driven hundreds, if not thousands of kids over the years, on Bus 81. One student is amazed at just how long she’s kept her job.

“It’s crazy, that’s just a talent, I mean I couldn’t deal with all those kids,” Keller Mitchell, 6th grader at Creekside School.

This year, Sturges is being recognized for her many years of service by the Harris County School District.

“If you know anything about our profession, this is the only job where you turn your back to 50-60 students driving at 40 mph,” said Michael Dover, Harris County Schools Transportation Director.

Getting an award during training. Sturges is surprised, but appreciative for the honor.

“It makes you feel good and I was really shocked and it left me speechless and that never happens,” said Sturges.

Sturges says hopes to continue to see area students grow while taking in the many smiles she sees along her route.

“I enjoy my job, it’s the kids, good hours and I get to drive an expensive vehicle.”

Congrats to Miss Sturges. The school district’s transportation department says they’re still in need of bus drivers. For a list of requirements, click HERE.

