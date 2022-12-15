Local dance community, Southern Union State Community College remember ‘tWitch’ as teacher, student

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus dance community is mourning the loss of a nationally known performer who died in an apparent suicide.

They are sharing their encounters with Stephen “Twitch” Boss, who was also the former DJ on The Ellen Show. And it turns out he had connections to Columbus and east Alabama.

Some of the dancers had the opportunity to practice choreography with him and they say he was very kind and a wonderful teacher. The owner of this studio says although tWitch is gone, she will be sure he’s not forgotten in Columbus.

At just 40 years old, a dancer known to many across the country as “tWitch” passed away Wednesday after a medical examiner in Los Angeles says he shot himself in the head.

“You’re hearing, you know, actors and like comedians, such as Robin Williams, you know, that have passed away, you know, from, you know, suicide and it’s just, you know, it’s something that I think we need to all be more aware of,” said Carrie Paris, owner of Performance Dance Center LLC.

Many remember tWitch, whose real name is Stephen Boss, as the DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show before it went off the air in May.

But, some locals say his dance moves are what made him a household name.

His hip-hop choreography, which consisted of popping to the beat of music, is what earned him his nickname.

“Everything just went so well together with his choreography,” said Eva Williamson, Columbus dancer.

Columbus dancer, Eva Williamson, and her classmate, Emerson Paris, both met tWitch a couple years ago while participating in his class at 24 Seven Convention in Atlanta.

“He definitely cared a lot about everyone and made sure that everyone knew what they were doing.”

Twitch was a native of Montgomery, Alabama.

According to People magazine, he was thrust into the spotlight after competing on ‘The Wade Robson Project’ on MTV and was runner up on Fox’s Ffh season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’

“He actually was has worked with one of my previous students - Dustin Payne - who was on ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ They’ve worked together on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ as well as the ‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ on Disney Plus,” said Paris.

Carrie Paris, owner of Performance Dance CTR,LLC in Columbus says something she’ll be doing to ensure locals remember tWitch’s unique style of dance is by teaching his choreography through a virtual program he co-founded.

“It’s a program that they brought to studio owners that it would be equivalent to US taking our dancers to LA for training.”

After graduating from Lee High School in Montgomery, tWitch studied dance performance at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika and Chapman University in California.

Southern Union released a statement and photos after he passed away.

They say many staff and faculty remember him well. The university recognized Stephen Boss as one of the best alumnus who never forgot his Southern Union roots. Throughout his career, we’re told Boss went back to campus to teacher master dance classes. As his career skyrocketed, he always paid respects to Southern Union Dance Director Sonja Fincher, who he says was a huge influence. The institution wrapped up their statement by sending condolences to his family.

