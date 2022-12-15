Longtime Russell County district attorney retires

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) - In Russell County, Thursday is the last day on the job for District Attorney Kenny Davis. He has been in the position for four decades, but said he is confident in the man who is taking over.

“I have ambivalent feelings,” Davis said. “I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss the courtroom. I’m going to miss trying cases. I’m not going to miss the burden of the responsibility of the office. That wears on you after a while, but I’ll miss the courtroom.”

76-year-old Kenny Davis of Phenix City is retiring as district attorney after four decades of service. He has served 45 years as a prosecutor, trying thousands of cases, and at least 200 of those being murders.

“When you’re a part of seeing justice done, often for marginalized people, minority people, disabled people, elderly people, for children, you get to be a part of that,” Davis explained. “That’s tremendously rewarding. You don’t forget that.”

District Attorney-Elect Rick Chancey is stepping into the role permanently this Friday.

Since Russell County has been unable to try Capital Murder cases for three years now due to the pandemic, Davis said Chancey has a big task ahead of him, but he’s confident in the transition.

“He’s a committed person,” Davis said of Chancey. “He’s one of those people who cares. To do this job, you have to care. I know Rick is going to come in and make some changes. He has an agenda. We have a big backlog in this county.”

“I’ve got some ideas on how to push some of those cases through and get them resolved,” Chancey explained. “The main focus is my violent crimes and the focus on the victims. As you know, yesterday was the one year that Kamarie Holland was killed. I never forget the victims, and I want to keep the focus on them through my tenure.”

As for Davis, he said he has worked since he was 12 years old, so he’s not sure what is next for him.

