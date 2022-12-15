MILITARY MATTERS: Wreaths Across America Happening in East Alabama and Nationwide

FORT MITCHELL, Al. (WTVM) - A special event called “Wreaths Across America” is happening across the nation on Saturday, December 17 including in the Fort Mitchell section of Fort Benning, where people have sponsored close to 10,000 wreaths to be laid on graves of our country’s fallen heroes.

“We do this for the love of our veteran and for the love of our country, for those who fight for our country and it’s just a great way to honor them,” local Wreaths Across America coordinator Lyn Barfield told us.

The goal is to put a holiday wreath on the grave of every fallen soldier buried in national cemeteries across the country. This week already, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey participated in Wreaths Across America with a ceremony at the state capitol.

“Their value to society is far greater than any athlete, celebrity or politician,” Governor Ivey told the crowd gathered.

She was joined by the Blue State Salute Foundation President, the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs Commissioner and The Alabama National Guard Major General.

Governor Ivey added, “in our great nation, we recognize that freedom is a god given right and that freedom is preserved here on earth by those who defend it.”

Speakers mentioned that wreath ceremonies take place during December to not only refocus on those who have served and are currently serving, but to remember their families and that many won’t be home this holiday.

“Alabamians remain steadfast in their support in the nation’s military and when we lay a wreath, we are signaling that we will not forget their sacrifices,” Governor Ivey said.

People are invited to the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in East Alabama for the Wreaths Across America event on Saturday at Noon.

