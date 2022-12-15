Muscogee County expected to receive $78M from American Rescue Plan Act

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Consolidated Government which includes Muscogee County, is expected to get another $78 million thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Columbus City Council voted to be able to provide funds for several projects through grants for small business owners and residents. The money was made available to help those struck by the pandemic.

According to City Councilor Toyia Tucker, this is an initiative that she and other councilors worked on not to have to go through stated issued funds.

“There now we have $78.5 million, here in Muscogee County, Columbus, Georgia. It was an allocation because we are a consolidated government,” said Tucker.

No word on how soon residents can apply for grant money.

