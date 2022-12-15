Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1

By James Giles
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, permit-less carry goes begins January 1 - meaning Alabamians will no longer need a permit to conceal carry a firearm in the state.

The law passed earlier this year and drew backlash from the Alabama Sheriff’s Association over concerns of safety.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor does not support the law but reminds you there are still instances where you will need a permit to concealed carry.

“The places that are already marked no weapons... your government buildings, your court houses, your sheriff’s office, municipalities - those types of things will be off limits to people with guns but you will not need a permit to travel the state,” said Sheriff Taylor.

Taylor points out, if you are traveling across state lines to a state that does not have permit less carry, you will need a permit to honor your weapon.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a Phenix City man was found dead from gunshot wounds.
Death investigation underway on 4th Avenue in Phenix City
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
Arlington Drive shooting investigation
2 injured in shooting on Arlington Drive in Columbus
3 Opelika teen arrest in Auburn
3 Opelika teens arrested in for alleged car breakins Auburn

Latest News

Cooper Creek Park to receive $7M in upgrades in Columbus
Cooper Creek Park to receive $7M in upgrades in Columbus
Cooper Creek Park to receive $7M in upgrades in Columbus
Cooper Creek Park to receive $7M in upgrades in Columbus
Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1
Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1
Colgay Pride reacts to landmark same-sex, interracial marriage bill
Colgay Pride reacts to landmark same-sex, interracial marriage bill