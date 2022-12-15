Propane tank catches on fire in Muscogee County bus yard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A propane tank flipped over, causing a fire, in the Muscogee County School District bus yard, according to officials.

According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director, Kimberly Wright, the fire started around 5 p.m. The fire happened on the back of the property - located on Whitesville Road near Veterans Parkway.

Columbus Fire Marshall John Shull says the accident started when a bus driver was filling their bus with propane but forgot to disconnect the pump. As she drove away, the tank flipped tipped over starting the fire.

When the fire department arrived, they disconnected the propane tank.

Shull confirmed to News Leader 9 that no one was injured.

