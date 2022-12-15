Rain Chances Stay Low; Colder Air Settles In

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chances for strong storms have moved on, and now our forecast looks rather quiet as we take you through Friday and the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 50s, but look for upper 40s and lower 50s for highs by Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Sunday both look pretty sunny, but we will see an increase in clouds on Saturday and a slight chance of a few showers. Going into next week, a few disturbances will pass through bringing low-end rain chances to the Valley through Thursday. Highs will stay mostly in the 50s with lows in the 30s (the coldest morning of this stretch will be Monday with lows in the 20s). Heading into next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (Christmas Eve), we will see some of the coldest air of the season (and some of the coldest air of the Christmas season in quite some time) with the potential for highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 10s and 20s by Friday and Saturday. It’s still a bit too early to nail down the exact numbers, but COLD will be the word. We’ll keep an eye out for any winter weather concerns as the temperatures begin to drop!

