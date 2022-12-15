Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rain is long gone, Sun finally returns

Tyler’s forecast
The rain from last night and early this morning has pushed east and it will be sunnier and cooler for the next couple days.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thankfully, severe weather stayed out of the Chattahoochee Valley last night and early this morning, but we did receive a nice rain. That storm system is pushing out quickly sending the rain well to our east now and the clouds will be quick to follow suit paving the way for a colder stretch.

The sky turns mostly sunny by late morning on this Thursday in most cases. It will be breezy and almost fall-like. Temperatures stay in the 50s most of the day, briefly topping out between the mid 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

Despite the sun, it doesn't get all that much warmer today.
Despite the sun, it doesn't get all that much warmer today.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and colder tonight with lows in the 30s area-wide as you head out the door Friday morning so grab the jacket and keep it out pretty much for the rest of the year!

We wake up to the 30s Friday morning, a light freeze is in the forecast in our normally colder...
We wake up to the 30s Friday morning, a light freeze is in the forecast in our normally colder spots.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Despite full sunshine Friday, we’ll have highs in the mid to maybe upper 50s. A bit of a breeze continues. More clouds slide back into the picture by Saturday as a weak system slides along the Gulf Coast. A few isolated showers are possible, especially south of Columbus. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. As we clear out again Saturday night and Sunday morning, temperatures should be closer to 30 early Sunday. It will be a mostly sunny Sunday with highs again on either side of 50.

Chilly for Friday and the weekend.
Chilly for Friday and the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Temperatures remain well below average next week, but temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 50s around Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. An even stronger blast of cold air is due in here right before Christmas. Stay tuned, but this year will be much colder than last Christmas.

Clouds, sun and some showers possible from time to time next leading up to Christmas as cold...
Clouds, sun and some showers possible from time to time next leading up to Christmas as cold air sticks around.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
A death investigation is underway after a Phenix City man was found dead from gunshot wounds.
Death investigation underway on 4th Avenue in Phenix City
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
Arlington Drive shooting investigation
2 injured in shooting on Arlington Drive in Columbus
3 Opelika teen arrest in Auburn
3 Opelika teens arrested in for alleged car breakins Auburn

Latest News

The rain from last night and early this morning has pushed east and it will be sunnier and...
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
The most favorable ingredients for some severe weather, including possible tornadoes, are...
ALERT DAY: Heavy rain, strong to severe storm threat tonight before conditions clear going into the weekend
The farther southwest you go from Columbus, the odds of some severe weather goes up along a...
ALERT DAY: Heavy rain, strong to severe storm threat tonight
Increasing showers later today with rain and storms likely tonight, some of which could be...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go