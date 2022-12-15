Rain is long gone, Sun finally returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thankfully, severe weather stayed out of the Chattahoochee Valley last night and early this morning, but we did receive a nice rain. That storm system is pushing out quickly sending the rain well to our east now and the clouds will be quick to follow suit paving the way for a colder stretch.

The sky turns mostly sunny by late morning on this Thursday in most cases. It will be breezy and almost fall-like. Temperatures stay in the 50s most of the day, briefly topping out between the mid 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

Despite the sun, it doesn't get all that much warmer today. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and colder tonight with lows in the 30s area-wide as you head out the door Friday morning so grab the jacket and keep it out pretty much for the rest of the year!

We wake up to the 30s Friday morning, a light freeze is in the forecast in our normally colder spots. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Despite full sunshine Friday, we’ll have highs in the mid to maybe upper 50s. A bit of a breeze continues. More clouds slide back into the picture by Saturday as a weak system slides along the Gulf Coast. A few isolated showers are possible, especially south of Columbus. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. As we clear out again Saturday night and Sunday morning, temperatures should be closer to 30 early Sunday. It will be a mostly sunny Sunday with highs again on either side of 50.

Chilly for Friday and the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Temperatures remain well below average next week, but temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 50s around Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. An even stronger blast of cold air is due in here right before Christmas. Stay tuned, but this year will be much colder than last Christmas.

Clouds, sun and some showers possible from time to time next leading up to Christmas as cold air sticks around. (Source: WTVM Weather)

