Santa makes stop at Columbus Airport on last minute flight

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You better not cry, you better not pout... here’s why. Santa Claus came to town!

THE Santa Claus made a special visit to Columbus in preparation for the big night.

We’re told that Columbus ended up on Santa’s last minute places to visit - one of the elves lost the list that he needs to check twice! Therefore, Santa did a quick sweep of Columbus to see who’s been naughty or nice.

“We just had Santa Claus come in here to the Columbus Airport. Well I heard that his reindeer right now are on the farm and they are getting ready for Christmas so he had to go ahead and charter an aircraft and I’m sure Mrs. Claus went on Flightplan.com to make sure that he could get here safely,” said Amber Clark, Airport Director. “But we don’t wanna try to catch Santa - we wanna make sure that he that he can come deliver his presents especially if you’ve been nice this year.”

Despite the last minute kink in Santa’s flight plans, the elves are back at the North Pole preparing his sleigh, reindeer and building all the toys for delivery on December 25.

Don’t forget to leave milk and cookies for Santa, and even put out reindeer food so they can enjoy a snack, too!

