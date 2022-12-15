Tips to cope with stress caused by holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holidays provide plenty of reasons to be stressed and anxious: the unwrapped gifts, the stack of cookie exchange invites to office parties. So as Americans prepare for the holiday season, some will be anticipating a “stress season.”

The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful. We turned to the experts for tips on beating holiday stress and anxiety.

Experts say that the holidays can make people feel out of control. But you have a say. A doctor I spoke with says the key is to take some control over the holidays instead of letting them control you.

The holidays can be a stressful whirlwind. Airports are overcrowded, traffic can be bad, and the parties can be overwhelming, from Cooking large meals to struggling to afford gifts; the list is endless. But Dianna Redding a mother of four, says she has unique ways to calm her stress.

“I think I’m feeling overwhelmed. I will go for a swim because I have a YMCA membership, and so I can just go, and I can swim my half mile or my quarter mile do some water aerobics that calms me down,” says Dianna Redding.

Chief Medical Officer Colin Banas with Doctors First says it’s important that people acknowledge their feelings and seek help when they need it. If you find yourself feeling anxious persistently, talk to your doctor or mental health professional.

“You know me, as a provider, would recommend to patients dealing with stress and dealing with the extra pressure of the holiday things like exercise. 30 minutes of exercise can do wonders can change entire mindsets,” says Colin Banas.

Group activities, and getting along with trusted friends are also some things Banas says can ease some of that holiday stress. But, while many may be stressed father of three Michael Ball says the holidays for him aren’t stressful to him at all.

“Actually, it’s taking stress away because it allows me to step away from my job for a second and kind of focus on what makes my kids happy what makes my family happy so it actually takes them away in my aspect,” Michael Ball says.

Banas says some people fear the holidays due to them having to celebrate alone. However, he says if you find yourself alone don’t be afraid to reach out to someone.

“Second thing that I would recommend is seeking that connection whether it’s from family or friends or even outside parties whether that’s a therapist or your physician,” Banas says.

