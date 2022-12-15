Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Todd, Julie Chrisley must report to prison by Jan. 17

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New court documents reveal that TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley must report to federal prison by noon on Jan. 17.

The Chrisleys were found guilty on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion in June. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie was sentenced to seven years. Each will also serve three years of supervised release after leaving prison.

The stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” reportedly used false documents to obtain loans from banks to get loans. They also failed to pay federal income tax.

The pair will be held in the federal prison in Pensacola, Florida.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a Phenix City man was found dead from gunshot wounds.
Death investigation underway on 4th Avenue in Phenix City
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
Arlington Drive shooting investigation
2 injured in shooting on Arlington Drive in Columbus
3 Opelika teen arrest in Auburn
3 Opelika teens arrested in for alleged car breakins Auburn

Latest News

Ga. Dept. of Transportation suspends lane closures for holiday weekends
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
Community to celebrate LaGrange turning 194 years old
Community to celebrate LaGrange turning 194 years old
Santa opens a letter from a child.
Santa makes stop at Columbus Airport on last minute flight
Columbus Police Dept. donates toys, toiletries to Ronald McDonald House
Columbus Police Dept. donates toys, toiletries to Ronald McDonald House