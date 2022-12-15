Business Break
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday have been identified as Sgt. Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – Veterinarian Amy Brogdon, 43, shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe early Wednesday morning.

The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.

Many who knew the veterinarian were surprised to learn she was responsible for two killings, WLOX reported.

She didn’t have a criminal record, and her Facebook page shows happy family photos of vacations and dogs.

Anderson grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.

A 2005 article with the Vicksburg Post was written on her and a coworker shortly after she graduated from MSU the year before, titled “Women fulfill dreams to become vets; now work together at local animal clinic.”

According to her Facebook profile, she had just started working at Lakeview Animal Hospital in October.

After speaking with officers for a half-hour, investigators said they believe Anderson was triggered when they made the decision to call for Child Protection Services.

Investigators said, moments after that, she pulled out a gun and shot both officers and herself.

They believe she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but an autopsy will make that official determination.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

