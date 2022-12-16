COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), with several other law enforcement agencies, seized multiple firearms and arrested three suspects and numerous outstanding warrants.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Dec. 16, officials executed felony search warrants throughout Muscogee County that resulted in the arrest of Jaymar Davis, Brandon Torregano and Jadarrious Ikner.

Davis had outstanding warrants with the Columbus Police Department (CPD) for aggravated assault, armed robbery and motor vehicle theft by taking. He was arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

Torrengano’s outstanding warrants were also with CPD for rape and aggravated sodomy. In addition, he had warrants issued by MCSO for violation of parole. At the time of his arrest, he was found with cocaine which resulted in an added charge of possession of cocaine and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

After his arrest, Torrengano was taken to Muscogee County Jail.

Ikner was arrested on outstanding warrants for armed robbery, motor vehicle theft by taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime issued by CPD. He also had outstanding warrants with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) for multiple vehicle break-ins and car theft.

Those warrants were for motor theft by taking, three counts of entering an automobile and theft by receiving stolen property. Ikner was released from MCSO’s custody to HCSO.

Along with the arrest, several guns and other illegal items were seized, and authorities are seeking added charges for the suspects.

3 suspects arrested in Muscogee County on multiple outstanding warrants (Source: Columbus Police Department)

