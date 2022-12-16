Business Break
Auburn City Schools approve updated dress code proposed by 4 Girl Scouts

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city schools approve an update to its dress code, starting next year that four Auburn Girl Scouts proposed in early May.

The four girl scouts started a petition earlier this year stating the dress code needed an update because the current dress code left many students feeling self-conscious, stressed and anxious.

Tuesday, the Auburn City School Board approved the proposal created by the girl scouts. One main update: a student’s height will be considered regarding the length of shorts, skirts, and dresses.

For a complete list of new dress code requirements for Auburn City Schools, click here.

