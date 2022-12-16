Auburn City Schools approve updated dress code proposed by 4 Girl Scouts
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city schools approve an update to its dress code, starting next year that four Auburn Girl Scouts proposed in early May.
The four girl scouts started a petition earlier this year stating the dress code needed an update because the current dress code left many students feeling self-conscious, stressed and anxious.
Tuesday, the Auburn City School Board approved the proposal created by the girl scouts. One main update: a student’s height will be considered regarding the length of shorts, skirts, and dresses.
For a complete list of new dress code requirements for Auburn City Schools, click here.
