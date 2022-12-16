Auburn official speaks on holiday home safety when traveling

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are almost a week away from Christmas, meaning an increase in holiday travel is right around the corner. Auburn law enforcement wants to remind you how to keep your home safe while you’re away.

It’s almost time to pack your bags and get ready to travel to see family and friends this holiday season. Knowing how to decrease the chances of your home becoming a target for thieves is important.

The FBI reported more than 586,000 burglary incidents in the United States in 2021, with over 12,000 in Alabama.

Back in March, we spoke with Auburn Assistant chief Michael Harris about the launch of the Eagle Watch program to help solve crimes and keep the community safe.

“Our goal with this program is to help fight crime, like I said, help solve crime a little bit quicker and more easily in partnership with the citizens of Auburn,” said Harris.

Any residents or business owners who own a surveillance camera outside their property can register their cameras for free. Just Provide your contact information and the location of your cameras. The Auburn police department will not have access to your camera footage. It’s just a way to know where cameras are located in case a crime happens.

“If there is a crime in the area, it will identify all the camera owners in that area and allow us to quickly contact them,” said Harris.

I spoke with Auburn Assistant chief of police Clarence Stewart about how to avoid making your home a target. Stewart said to keep your travel plans private, especially on social media… and to let a trusted neighbor know you’re going out of town.

“If you’re traveling out of town, you can always ask a trusted neighbor to check on your mail and your postage that you may be receiving also to see if they can park their car in your driveway periodically so that it won’t be apparent that you are gone,” said Stewart.

While you’re away, you can also schedule a house check-in with your local law enforcement. It’s simple, visit the website and enter your name, address, and dates you will be out of town. An officer will check to make sure your house is secure.

