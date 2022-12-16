Business Break
CHIME IN: Show off your ugly Christmas sweater

(WILX)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for some holiday fun this Friday, you can celebrate National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!

It always falls on the third Friday of December, giving holiday lovers a chance to show their creativity.

If you have an ugly Christmas sweater on, News Leader 9 wants to see it. Click below and share your holiday spirit.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

