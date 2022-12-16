Cold air not going anywhere, Few rain chances for the week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Colder air has returned and it will settle into the Chattahoochee Valley through at least Christmas, perhaps most of the rest of December.

Nothing but sunshine is in the cards on your Friday. A brisk feel especially when the breeze blows. After starting off in the 30s this morning, highs reach the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon.

Highs will be below average, in the mid to upper 50s Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Once the sun goes down tonight, temperatures will cool very quickly into the 40s so bring a jacket as you head out and about Friday night. Lows dip into the upper 30s to near 40 after midnight and before sunrise. Clouds start to return late tonight.

Bundle up your Friday evening plans! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Limited sun is expected early Saturday before we more or less cloud over the rest of the day. It will be a very chilly weekend! There could be some showers, especially south of Columbus; rain looks pretty light or drizzly and coverage should only be around 20-30% of the area. Highs between 49 and 53. As we clear out Saturday night and early Sunday, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s around sunrise Sunday. Sunshine returns, but despite that fact, we’ll still have highs in the upper 40s to near 50 during the afternoon. Monday morning’s temperatures will mostly be in the 25 to 30 degree range!

Cloudy for most of Saturday with a 20-30% rain chance, especially farther south. Staying cold despite the sun returning Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As we go into next week, we’re expecting an increase in clouds late Monday into Tuesday with another quick moving system that could bring us a chance of showers by Monday night and Tuesday. Forecast highs are in the low 50s. We may try to warm up a touch Wednesday but it still looks like highs will be at least in the mid, maybe upper 50s. An even bigger blast of very cold air is due in here next Thursday or Friday, right before Christmas. That could give us highs in the 30s to near 40 for a couple days in lows in the teens and low 20s.

Our best chance of showers before Christmas may be early next week, around Tuesday. The core of the cold air is expected right before Christmas, around the 23rd and 24th. Expect specific numbers to be tweaked. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Stay tuned as the Christmas forecast comes more into view; we are pretty confident that it’ll still be way colder than average and definitely colder than last year.

Last year's extra warm Christmas won't be happening. This year it looks pretty cold with highs in the 40s as of now. (Source: WTVM Weather)

