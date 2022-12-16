Columbus police, hospital holds annual ‘Operation Blue Lights & Smiles’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Police Association of Georgia and Piedmont Columbus Regional had a chance to spread some holiday cheer.

They held their annual Operation Blue Lights and Smiles.

The event started at Columbus State University. Officers then drove to Piedmont Regional Hospital with blue lights and sirens displayed while heading there.

Police in the Georgia chapter got to visit and bring smiles to the children celebrating the holiday season from inside the hospital.

“It’s important that we think of others besides ourselves. For me, this is a blessing to be able to go up there to put some smiles on the children’s faces and let them have some gifts. Let them know there not forgotten and were stilling thinking of them,” said Antoinette Holloway, President of West Georgia chapter.

This is the 9th year the association and hospital have done this event.

