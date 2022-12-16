LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A detective with the LaGrange Police Department asks for help identifying suspects in a convenience store burglary.

The burglary happened at the Hop-In Fuel Station on West Point Road.

Det. Norris says if anyone can identify any of the individuals below, contact the detective at 706-883-2677 or the Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

LaGrange searching for suspects in gas station burglary (Source: LaGrange Police Department)

