Mother Mary Mission opens transitional facility for female veterans in Phenix City

The organization exists to serve communities that have been historically underserved in many social and economic endeavors.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Meeting the needs of female veterans is important - especially to the staff with Mother Mary Mission. The organization exists to serve communities that have been historically underserved in many social and economic endeavors.

The board of trustees was re-established in 2016 with the express intent to repurpose the large campus.  The campus consists of 6 large buildings – rectory, elementary school, church, former high school, operational gymnasium, and a former convent for a total of 82,580 square feet.

“This is a wonderful time for us. We do not have a shelter or a transitional living facility within 150 miles of here - especially for our female veterans,” said Angel Walker, board member of Mother Mary Mission. “We felt that it was important to insure that they had the tools and the resources they need after they transition out of the military into the real world.

As 2022 is nearing an end, one of the goals has been met with the development of a Veterans Home For Female Veterans.

