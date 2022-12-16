Phenix City Riverwalk double homicide suspect makes first court appearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man charged with the double homicide that happened on the Phenix City side of the Riverwalk made his first court appearance in front of a judge.

29-year-old Damon Daniels Junior is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Darrelyn Harris and John Burkus.

According to court documents, no bond was set in the case due to the judge considering Daniel’s past criminal history and the public’s safety.

A bond review and status hearing for this case has been set for Dec. 28 at 9 a.m.

