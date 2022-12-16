Business Break
Phenix City Riverwalk double homicide suspect makes first court appearance

Damon Daniel, Jr.
Damon Daniel, Jr.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man charged with the double homicide that happened on the Phenix City side of the Riverwalk made his first court appearance in front of a judge.

29-year-old Damon Daniels Junior is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Darrelyn Harris and John Burkus.

According to court documents, no bond was set in the case due to the judge considering Daniel’s past criminal history and the public’s safety.

A bond review and status hearing for this case has been set for Dec. 28 at 9 a.m.

Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1
5 sentenced for stealing millions from former Columbus theology school
Propane tank catches on fire in Muscogee County bus yard
CHIME IN: Show off your ugly Christmas sweater
3 suspects arrested in Muscogee County on multiple outstanding warrants
Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
Nutcracker’s Mother Ginger: The man beneath the dress