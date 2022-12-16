Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

River Dragons look to continue hot start vs. Mammoth

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Look out for the Columbus River Dragons! The team is 14-2-1 through the first two months of the season.

The Dragons are currently lead the FPHL’s Continental Division with 42 points. This weekend, Columbus hosts Elmira at the Civic Center. Defense will be on the top of mind after letting up seven goals on Saturday in a loss at Port Huron.

“We need to work on a little bit of the defensive side of it, making sure we play simple and let our talent come through,” said River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard.

The River Dragons and Mammoth will play two games this weekend, starting on Friday at 7:30 ET.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a Phenix City man was found dead from gunshot wounds.
Death investigation underway on 4th Avenue in Phenix City
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
Arlington Drive shooting investigation
2 injured in shooting on Arlington Drive in Columbus
Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1
Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1

Latest News

Philip Montgomery (left) was named Auburn Universities new offensive coordinator and Ron...
Auburn names new offensive, defensive coordinators
Smiths Station looking for new head football coach
Smiths Station looking for new head football coach
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Schley County, Harris County fall in GHSA finals
Schley County, Harris County fall in GHSA finals