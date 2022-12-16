River Dragons look to continue hot start vs. Mammoth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Look out for the Columbus River Dragons! The team is 14-2-1 through the first two months of the season.

The Dragons are currently lead the FPHL’s Continental Division with 42 points. This weekend, Columbus hosts Elmira at the Civic Center. Defense will be on the top of mind after letting up seven goals on Saturday in a loss at Port Huron.

“We need to work on a little bit of the defensive side of it, making sure we play simple and let our talent come through,” said River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard.

The River Dragons and Mammoth will play two games this weekend, starting on Friday at 7:30 ET.

