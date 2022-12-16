Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Additionally, there is no word on an arrest or motive for the shooting.

This story is still developing.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.