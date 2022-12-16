Business Break
Staying Cold Into Christmas Week

Elise’s Forecast
Cloudy for most of Saturday with a 20-30% rain chance, especially farther south. Staying cold...
Cloudy for most of Saturday with a 20-30% rain chance, especially farther south. Staying cold despite the sun returning Sunday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A gorgeous and sunny day in the Valley today, with a similarly clear night ahead. A few clouds will start to peak in late and stick around as we head into Saturday afternoon, with a slight chance at a shower throughout the day. Highs tomorrow even cooler, in the upper 40s and low 50s. On Sunday the story remains the same with the only change being more of that lovely sunshine! Things get gloomy again as we head into Christmas week, with rain coverage looking a little wonky. Afternoon highs don’t change much through Thursday. We will definitely see showers Monday night and throughout Tuesday, but after that models are a little muddy. In any case, I recommend keeping the umbrella nearby until the next Friday. The good news is we will dry up again and be even COLDER by Christmas weekend! Thursday night a huge shot of cold air will bring lows to the teens and 20s. Similar overnight conditions stick around for the 24th and 25th. While there isn’t much chance at a white Christmas, at least it will be a cold one!

Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1
5 sentenced for stealing millions from former Columbus theology school
Propane tank catches on fire in Muscogee County bus yard
