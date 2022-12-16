Who is House of Heroes?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization in the Chattahoochee Valley who honors heroes across the valley by making much needed home repairs.

For more than 20 years, House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter (CVC) has served 1,300 military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses. This year alone, 50 homes of veterans were repaired through House of Heroes’ commitment to change the reality of a veteran’s home life.

“I never thought that this would happen to me, to see the Airborne soldiers from Fort Benning reaching out and giving me a very much needed hand,” says Columbus Police Department Veteran Josephine McClenney. McClenney was the first African American woman to join CPD, serving from 1971 until 1999.

“I was just a guy who was in the Navy who worked in the South Pacific, and I never thought that would come back to be as a blessing all these years later,” says Navy Veteran Robert Kiger.

McClenney and Kiger are referring to the House of Heroes and volunteers coming to their homes and improving it in ways they would have never been able to, free of charge.

“Many of our veterans have truly never been thanked for their service, “ says Executive director for the Chattahoochee Valley Chapter, Susan Wood, “It’s our very small way of saying thank you for what you’ve done to keep us safe and now we want to do something for you.”

The small something House of Heroes does is not so “small”. House of Heroes and volunteers from the community provide services such as yardwork, replacing screen windows and doors, installing a new roof, or even an access ramp for honorably discharged military veterans and public safety veterans.

Wood says since these veterans put their lives on the line, it’s important to try to give back to them.

“Your team does not have to be a big one, you can have three people to go out and you can still make a difference. We have a place for everyone, there’s a job for everyone that volunteers,” says Wood.

For Kiger and his wife, a team of volunteers repaired their kitchen floor. A task that would have been difficult for Kiger to accomplish after having a stroke, double pneumonia, and Covid-19 in 2020.

“They provided the tile and the labor, and they really came to bat for me as a veteran. They worked really hard on the kitchen as if it was their own house,” says Kiger.

House of Heroes finishes up their home improvements with a flag ceremony to recognize the sacrifice of service the veteran and their family. During the ceremony, the veteran and/or their spouse being honored is given an American Flag that House of Heroes had flown over the nation’s capitol.

“The feeling that everyone gets, if you ever volunteer for House of Heroes I promise you after a ceremony and after working, you will want to come back again and again,” says Wood.

There are currently 80 heroes on the House of Heroes waiting list to be next for home repairs. The goal is to tackle that list as well as serve more veterans, but with a small budget the chapter needs more help to do so.

“A lot of the expense comes from paying for labor. The costs of material ,of course, has gone up. The more skilled volunteers we have and the more teams we have, that would allow us to schedule more projects which means we can help more veterans during 2023,” says Wood.

To continue honoring heroes across the valley, you can support the organization’s last chance to gather donations this year when you stop by their gift-wrapping station at Peachtree Mall. From now until Christmas Eve, during the mall’s business hours, save yourself from last minute gift wrapping while supporting local heroes.

To learn more about how to volunteer, donate, or support the chapter, click here.

