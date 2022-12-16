Nutcracker’s Mother Ginger: The man beneath the dress

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Nutcracker is a Christmas classic – dating back to 1892. Although the story is generally the same for each production, the way it’s told can vary or take on a unique flair - depending on the director of the ballet.

While the characters remain constant, the actors in the roles are usually different each year. However, four years ago, Mother Ginger’s role in the Columbus Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker became permanent when Wes Carroll stepped into the role in 2019.

Mother Ginger is one of the characters that Clara, the main character, meets as she ventures through her dream. She is the mother of a large group of “clown” children that are under her dress when she appears on the stage – and they come out and dance to give some ‘comic’ relief.

“Last year when I was Clara, it was really different from roles I’ve had in the past,” said Lila Klein, a previous Clara. “You must carry the show with your acting, your facial expressions, your body expressions. You have to use that more than your dancing.”

Carroll says when the opportunity came along to play Mother Ginger – it was out of his comfort zone, but at the same time, it was performing – something that’s a passion of his, as a professional broadcaster.

“There was an element of it that I was familiar with, but it wasn’t on stage,” said Carroll. “It wasn’t in front of a live audience without a safety net where you get an immediate reaction to what you do. It’s electricity.”

The dance community is addicting, according to Carroll. He says he gets a small taste of it each year that he’s in the production.

Although he had no experience in dance, or stilt-walking for that matter, once he saw how much emotion, practice, and energy the children put into the ballet, Carroll says he wanted to give top quality effort to the project - for them.

“Right away in the rehearsal, I realized this was more than just getting through the show,” said Carroll. “I asked if I could take the stilts home so I can really learn how to walk on stilts.”

Wes preparing to put on the Mother Ginger dress (Source: WTVM)

For Wes, being part of the production with the polichinelles is like being part of a sorority. However, in his first year after interacting with multiple girls – he gave them all the same nickname until he memorized each girl’s name: Tabitha. Ultimately, he learned their names and personalities as rehearsals went on – and each year there’s a new group of girls to practice even harder for on the stilts.

This year, Mother Ginger has 13 polis – the most she’s had in the past are 11.

13 polichinelles under Mother Ginger's dress (Source: WTVM)

“It’s a lot of work to get those girls out on the stage without me tripping, or stepping on them, but that’s part of the thrill of the whole excitement you’re doing,” said Carroll. “You’re trying to get to your mark and get them on the stage to do what they do really well, and then I do what I do really well – which is just trying to make the audience react to what I’m doing on stage.”

“I love being a poli, it’s so fun,” said Mimi Roddenbery, current Clara. “The whole experience with the skirt, and Wes and that transition into practicing without it and then with the skirt and then being on stage… It’s hard to walk under that skirt with his stilts on.”

When Wes conquered stilt walking and the act of Mother Ginger in 2019, the Columbus Ballet asked if he’d do it again the following year.

“Now they’ll have to drag the stilts off my feet. I’ll do it until they say I can’t do it anymore,” said Carroll.

The girls see Wes as their personal cheerleader as well.

“I really wanted to be a poli because Wes was Mother Ginger,” said Mallie Hocutt, polichinelle. “He takes the stress off, like a weight off my shoulders, because he’s really funny and kind and makes jokes. It’s kind of like I can breathe for a second.”

Now, four ballets later in 2022, the new group of polichinelles asked Wes if he’s had a favorite poli in the past – one that’s stood out the most.

“That’s easy,” said Carroll. “Tabitha.”

