Doom and Gloom Weather Again This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds clear as we head into the overnight hours tonight, and temps will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s! A great idea to have the jacket by the door as you head out for any SUNday activities tomorrow. I emphasize sun because we will see a lot more of it tomorrow, and if you’ve been missing it you need to take advantage because it won’t be here for long! Dreary overcast skies will make their return late Monday and stick around at least until Christmas eve eve. Widespread showers in store Monday night and most of the day Tuesday. These will clear for the most part by Wednesday morning. Temps stay in the low 50s and upper 40s through the middle of the week when the winter solstice occurs. However, we will see a slight warm up Thursday to the upper 50s and low 60s again. Things take a sharp left Thursday night after a strong cold front moves through. Temps will take a nosedive to the mid 20s heading out the door Friday, and afternoon highs that day will stay in the 30s! There is a slight chance of precipitation along that front too, but we won’t pull the trigger on any wintery precipitation in your forecast until we are much closer to the day. Things will stay extremely cold through Christmas weekend (yay!), then gradually warm up as we head towards the new year.

