Stewart County inmate faces added charges following escape attempt

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Stewart County inmate is back in custody after escaping law enforcement.

Stephen White ran away from deputies right before 10 a.m.

Stewart County Sheriff Larry Jones says the escapee appeared in court for a bond hearing before this incident.

Jones adds the suspect had warrants for several charges, including first-degree burglary.

During a phone interview, Jones explained how the inmate escaped.

“After he did the bond hearing, they put him in handcuffs, but they didn’t put the life irons on him,” said Jones.

White was about to break free from deputies without the shackles on his legs.

Jones also says the suspect will face additional felony charges with a possible sentence of five to ten years.

