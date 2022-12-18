Business Break
Another Mostly Sunny Day Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Starting sunny, clouds build throughout PM.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected, today was a stunning end to the weekend, although still a bit chilly for some. Another very cold night in store tonight with mostly clear skies sticking around that will allow us to cool down quickly once the sun sets. Expect temps in the mid and upper 20s heading out the door tomorrow, with some patchy frost on the ground! We will continue to see some sunshine tomorrow, with clouds building back in during the evening hours. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Overnight Monday things get a little bumpy. About half of us, mostly our southern counties, will see rain before the morning on Tuesday, and that will stick around throughout the day. Expecting things to dry up a little into Tuesday night, but I would keep the rain gear around until Friday morning if I were you! Expecting spotty showers throughout the entire week. The dreary conditions that go along with this active weather pattern and overcast skies will keep us from cooling off or heating up very much each day, which means temps will stay relatively consistent until Thursday night when a strong cold front knocks things into the low and mid 20s! After that the sun comes back out for Christmas weekend and sticks around into the next work week. Temps for Christmas eve and day will be in the mid and upper 30s, which will definitely have you in the spirit! Still not expecting any winter precip at this time. Afternoon highs will gradually warm up as we head towards the new year.

