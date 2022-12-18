Business Break
Man killed in Opelika officer-involved shooting

By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ga. (WTVM) - A state investigation is underway following a fatal shooting involving an Opelika police officer.

A 51-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on Saturday evening by an officer. A report submitted by the Opelika Police Department states officers were responding to a call on 19th Place near 1st Avenue around 10:30PM on Saturday when they encountered the 51-year-old man.

The man, whose identify has not been released, was holding a knife according to police. He was transported to the hospital and later declared dead.

Authorities state “an incident occurred which [led] to one of the officers shooting the male”. The exact circumstances of the shooting, or the reason for the original call that brought police to the address, have not been released.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is now investigating the shooting. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. These practices are standard procedures for all officer-involving shootings.

WTVM will continue to update this story with updates as they become available.

