Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Amber Heard settles defamation suit with Johnny Depp

After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately...
After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately decided to settle her legal drama with ex-husband Johnny Depp.(CBS News / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately decided to settle her legal drama with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, according to a statement posted on her verified Instagram account.

Depp had sued Heard for defamation after she wrote a 2018 opinion editorial in the Washington Post.

Heard said in her statement Monday her decision to settle is “not an act of concession.”

The actress said she had lost faith in the American legal system and alleges “abundant, direct evidence that corroborated her testimony was excluded” from the case.

She added that “popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process.”

Heard also said in her statement that even if her appeal in the United States is successful, the best outcome would be a re-trial and she does not want to go through that for a third time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
Opelika police
Man killed in Opelika officer-involved shooting
Georgetown Elementary 3rd grade teacher gifts students new sneakers
Damon Daniel, Jr.
Phenix City Riverwalk double homicide suspect makes first court appearance

Latest News

The company is refunding $245 million to customers who fell victim to so-called “dark patterns"...
Fortnite maker to pay more than half a billion dollars to settle FTC cases
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
FILE - R. Kelly's manager Donnell Russell leaves federal court, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in...
R. Kelly’s former manager gets a year in prison for theater threat
Opelika police
Man killed in Opelika officer-involved shooting
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish