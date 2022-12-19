Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Clouds returning, Cold rain tonight and Tuesday

Tyler’s forecast
From cold today to chilly this afternoon as clouds increase. A cold rain moves in tonight and Tuesday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you think it’s been cold lately, just wait until you see the outlook at the end of the week as we approach Christmas! Until then, we’ll be on the gloomy side with a couple days of rain in the mix.

Frosty to start Monday with sunshine before clouds increase, especially by midday. A slight 10-20% chance of a shower later this afternoon, but most of the rain holds off until after sunset. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Overcast tonight with scattered showers, especially during the overnight. Lows will be near 40 degrees.

Cloudy, dreary and a cold rain Tuesday, steady at times. Temperatures only top out in the mid 40s at best.

Rain ends Tuesday night and Wednesday briefly, but the clouds more or less stay. Chilly 40s and 50s. Scattered showers return as early as Wednesday night or Thursday. Thursday looks to be one of our warmest days with highs in the upper 50s, pushing 60 in spots. Then, it’s all about the bitter cold air moving really far south. It will be turning cold and windy Friday with temperatures dropping throughout the day, generally in the 30s most of the day.

By Christmas Eve morning, it looks like we’ll wake up to temperatures in the teens accompanied with single digit wind chills! Some might not get above freezing during the day.

It’s not until the day after Christmas when we reach the 40s again! Needless to say, bitter cold is on the way!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
Georgetown Elementary 3rd grade teacher gifts students new sneakers
Damon Daniel, Jr.
Phenix City Riverwalk double homicide suspect makes first court appearance
Opelika police
Man killed in Opelika officer-involved shooting
Woman calls for law change after mother is killed in deadly street car racing crash

Latest News

From cold today to chilly this afternoon as clouds increase. A cold rain moves in tonight and...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Starting sunny, clouds build throughout PM.
Another Mostly Sunny Day Tomorrow
Sun is back tomorrow and part of Monday, but more gloomy conditions are on their way.
Doom and Gloom Weather Again This Week
Cloudy for most of Saturday with a 20-30% rain chance, especially farther south. Staying cold...
Staying Cold Into Christmas Week