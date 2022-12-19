Clouds returning, Cold rain tonight and Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you think it’s been cold lately, just wait until you see the outlook at the end of the week as we approach Christmas! Until then, we’ll be on the gloomy side with a couple days of rain in the mix.

Frosty to start Monday with sunshine before clouds increase, especially by midday. A slight 10-20% chance of a shower later this afternoon, but most of the rain holds off until after sunset. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Overcast tonight with scattered showers, especially during the overnight. Lows will be near 40 degrees.

Cloudy, dreary and a cold rain Tuesday, steady at times. Temperatures only top out in the mid 40s at best.

Rain ends Tuesday night and Wednesday briefly, but the clouds more or less stay. Chilly 40s and 50s. Scattered showers return as early as Wednesday night or Thursday. Thursday looks to be one of our warmest days with highs in the upper 50s, pushing 60 in spots. Then, it’s all about the bitter cold air moving really far south. It will be turning cold and windy Friday with temperatures dropping throughout the day, generally in the 30s most of the day.

By Christmas Eve morning, it looks like we’ll wake up to temperatures in the teens accompanied with single digit wind chills! Some might not get above freezing during the day.

It’s not until the day after Christmas when we reach the 40s again! Needless to say, bitter cold is on the way!

