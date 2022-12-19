Davis Broadcasting Inc. holds annual Christmas party in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas came a little early for children in the Tri-City community with the help of our local radio stations and their partners.

The annual Davis Broadcasting Inc. Children’s Christmas party is back for its 34th year and you could feel the Christmas spirit in the Columbus Civic Center.

“It’s going to be a great Christmas for Columbus,” says Kenya White or DJ OO KEE for Foxie 105. “It’s just an exciting time, I haven’t seen them in a long time. It’s good to see all the families, the kids, and us coming back together.”

After a two year break due to the pandemic, Davis Broadcasting Inc. and their sponsors bring back this in-person festivity to provide for children in need across the community.

“We all want to get those smiles on those babies faces to let them know we love them and we care,” says Deacon Michael Sapp. He is the production manager and on-air personality for WOKS AM 1340 and 94.1 FM.

Thanks to everyone who donated to the 36th annual Radiothon in November, more than 1,000 toys and nearly 100 bikes were given to children 12 and under.

“We just are living in a blessed time with a community that has shown it’s love through our Radiothon and pouring in and giving money and dollars to making sure kids have toys at Christmas,” said Vice President and General Manager of Davis Broadcasting Geniece Granville. “I’m just excited to be giving back.”

At the door, every child gets a raffle ticket for the party’s bike contest which then allows each child in the family to pick from a table full of brand new toys.

For many families like the Stadelmans, this event came just in time for the holidays.

“This has been absolutely amazing, it was very hard this holiday season,” said Daniel Stadelman. “Honestly, we weren’t going to be able to afford this bike she wanted one, but it was probably going to be next year.”

Davis Broadcasting says this is one of their favorite events of the year.

