Georgia Department of Education releases school improvement list

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Education released this year’s list of schools making the grade and those needing improvement.

In Muscogee County, the following schools were identified as needing comprehensive support and improvement (CSI):

Baker Middle School

JD Davis Elementary School

Dorothy Height Elementary School

Eddy Middle School

Fox Elementary School

MLK Jr. Elementary School

Dimon Elementary, Georgetown Elementary and Lonnie Jackson Academy are among the schools that made the target support and improvement list (TSI).

Additionally, Carver High, Jordan Vocational and Rigdon Road Elementary School are no longer on the TSI list due to making the needed changes.

The department notes that being on the list does not mean a school is not improving or making progress. Many schools listed serve students disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a complete list of all the Georgia schools, click here.

