Girl Scouts speak on how they help change Auburn schools’ dress code

Auburn city schools approve an update to their dress code, thanks to the diligence of a small group of young ladies demanding change.

In early May, the four girls met to discuss the dress code and ways to modify it. It came to their attention after multiple classmates complained they were being pulled out of class to change clothes if they were found to be violating the dress code. That means parents would then have to bring a change of clothes to school, or the student would have to be suspended for the rest of the day.

“You often wouldn’t know you were out of dress code, and it’s just very humiliating the way they made you stand up in front of the class and say you had to go change,” said Avery Moore.

After multiple complaints from classmates and students about violating the dress code policy at Auburn City Schools, four girl scouts decided it was time for a change.

In early May, they started a petition, getting over 1,000 signatures.

“It just feels really important. It makes me feel like I did something really big,” said Maggie Blair.

The Auburn City Schools Board of Education recently approved the girl scouts’ new updated dress code proposal. It will go into effect in January of 2023.

One huge update is a student’s height is now being taken into consideration when it comes to the length of shorts, skirts, and dresses. One girl scout said during the hot summer months. She would wear jeans in fear that her shorts wouldn’t meet the requirements.

“The old dress code, your shorts had to be four inches above your knee, so the shorts would have to be that long, and that’s unrealistic if you have long legs like Avery,” said Ella Carlson.

The new dress code states it’s now five inches from the end of your torso, whereas the girls tell me that’s about the average length of shorts you see in stores.

Two other changes to the dress code include the width of the strap-on tank tops, and girls are now no longer required to wear long shirts over leggings.

Meyers said this new dress code update would help relieve stress when students pick out an outfit to wear to school.

“I’m just really glad that I will be able to go to school now, and so many other girls will be able to go to school now without having to worry,” Virginia Meyer said.

For a complete list of new dress code requirements for Auburn City Schools, click here.

