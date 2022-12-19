Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Lee County asking help in $25K Salvation Army’s Red Kettle goal

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA. (WTVM) - As Christmas is less than a week away, the Salvation Army in Lee County needs your help to reach its red kettle fundraising goal of $25,000.

The Salvation Army finances various services and programs for individuals and families in need. Today, they’ve only received $8,000 and need $17,000 more to reach their goal. Divisional Director Suzzette Bogan says they are also in major need of bell ringers, even if it’s just for an hour. Bogan says this year has been tough with inflation but hopes to meet their goal in the next week to support those families in need.

“The money we raise in that local community helps sustain that particular location, which is the Opelika location and when we ring bells, that money is to be put back in our programs, our meals on wheels, utility, rental and mortgage assistance,” said Bogan.

The Salvation Army in Auburn covers Lee, Macon, and Chambers Counties.

For more information on how you can donate, click here.

If you would like to help volunteer this holiday season, contact Zeronica Mayo at 334-759-8250

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
Omar Anderson Graham
Man arrested for shots fired at Opelika Piggly Wiggly
Opelika police
Man killed in Opelika officer-involved shooting
Georgetown Elementary 3rd grade teacher gifts students new sneakers

Latest News

Millhouse Kitchen + Bar to open Thursday in Columbus
Millhouse Kitchen + Bar to open Thursday in Columbus
Nadia Trawick
Woman arrested after assaulting deputies during traffic stop in Columbus
The 49-year-old Phenix City man crashed into a tree after leaving the roadway near Troy.
One dead in Pike County crash
Omar Anderson Graham
Man arrested for shots fired at Opelika Piggly Wiggly