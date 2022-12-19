Lee County asking help in $25K Salvation Army’s Red Kettle goal

ALABAMA. (WTVM) - As Christmas is less than a week away, the Salvation Army in Lee County needs your help to reach its red kettle fundraising goal of $25,000.

The Salvation Army finances various services and programs for individuals and families in need. Today, they’ve only received $8,000 and need $17,000 more to reach their goal. Divisional Director Suzzette Bogan says they are also in major need of bell ringers, even if it’s just for an hour. Bogan says this year has been tough with inflation but hopes to meet their goal in the next week to support those families in need.

“The money we raise in that local community helps sustain that particular location, which is the Opelika location and when we ring bells, that money is to be put back in our programs, our meals on wheels, utility, rental and mortgage assistance,” said Bogan.

The Salvation Army in Auburn covers Lee, Macon, and Chambers Counties.

For more information on how you can donate, click here.

If you would like to help volunteer this holiday season, contact Zeronica Mayo at 334-759-8250

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.