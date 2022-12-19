The National Infantry Museum honoring veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nationwide, people gathered to participate in Wreaths Across America Day Saturday, December 17.

“The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve realized not to forget those that we’ve lost,” says volunteer for The National Infantry Museum, Brandon Myers.

Each December, more than 3,000 national cemeteries or memorial sites partner with Wreaths Across America to take the time to acknowledge United States service members during the holidays.

For their first year, the National Infantry Museum participated in the nationwide event, not to simply decorate the memorials, but honor the lives of thousands of our nation’s veterans.

Museum staff, volunteers and Kendrick High School Junior ROTC (JROTC) placed more than 70 wreaths on the memorials devoted to heroes starting from the Revolutionary War through the Global War on Terrorism and those who are still prisoners of war or missing in action.

Thousands of families spend this season, missing a loved one. Assistant director of education for the National Infantry Museum Tiffany Hoffman says the wreath laying ceremony was a chance to appreciate more than a hundred thousand service members.

“I don’t know a lot of Americans who can’t say that somewhere in their family they haven’t had service members. This is our opportunity for all of those families to acknowledge those sacrifices and honor them,” says Hoffman.

On each memorial, Kendrick High School JROTC placed the wreaths down, took a step back, and reflected. Cadet Anthony Roosa says he and the rest of the battalion were honored to do so.

“It’s a hundred percent serious, I take it like to heart. A lot of people risked their lives and their lives were taken for our freedom, and I really respect that,” says Roosa.

The wreaths that are laid are live Balsam wreaths that represent everlasting life.

The National Infantry Museum is just one of the nearly 3, 400 sites participating in this day to remember our veterans, honor those serving, and teach the importance of freedom.

