One dead in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning.

According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.

The driver, 49-year-old Aaron C. Fergison of Phenix City, was pronounced dead at the scene by law enforcement.

Nothing further is available at this time as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue their investigation.

