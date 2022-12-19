Opelika police investigate shots fired at Piggly Wiggly on 2nd Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on 2nd Avenue in Opelika.

According to officials, officers are investigating a discharge of a firearm into a vehicle at Piggly Wiggly on 2nd Avenue.

Officers say it appears to be an isolated event and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities are asking the public to stay clear of the area as they conduct their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.