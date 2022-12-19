Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police searching for suspects in a LaGrange Walmart theft

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Officers need help identifying several suspects in a felony theft that happened at a Walmart in LaGrange.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the theft occurred on Dec. 16 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road.

The individuals attempted a second theft the next day and were seen leaving the store in separate vehicles -- a tan/beige Chevrolet Tahoe and a white Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information to identify the suspects before should contact Officer Davis at 706-883-2603 or by calling the Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

LaGrange shoplifting suspects
LaGrange shoplifting suspects(Source: LaGrange Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
Opelika police investigate shots fired at Piggly Wiggly on 2nd Ave.
Opelika police investigate shots fired at Piggly Wiggly on 2nd Ave.
Opelika police
Man killed in Opelika officer-involved shooting
Georgetown Elementary 3rd grade teacher gifts students new sneakers

Latest News

Davis Broadcasting Inc. holds annual Christmas party in Columbus
Davis Broadcasting Inc. holds annual Christmas party in Columbus
Two local nonprofits hosts a food drive for south Columbus
Two local nonprofits hosts a food drive for south Columbus
Opelika police
Man killed in Opelika officer-involved shooting
Bryan Rhoden
Man accused of killing 3 at Kennesaw country club enters plea during hearing