Police searching for suspects in a LaGrange Walmart theft

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Officers need help identifying several suspects in a felony theft that happened at a Walmart in LaGrange.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the theft occurred on Dec. 16 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road.

The individuals attempted a second theft the next day and were seen leaving the store in separate vehicles -- a tan/beige Chevrolet Tahoe and a white Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information to identify the suspects before should contact Officer Davis at 706-883-2603 or by calling the Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

LaGrange shoplifting suspects (Source: LaGrange Police Department)

