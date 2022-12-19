Police searching for suspects in a LaGrange Walmart theft
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Officers need help identifying several suspects in a felony theft that happened at a Walmart in LaGrange.
According to the LaGrange Police Department, the theft occurred on Dec. 16 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road.
The individuals attempted a second theft the next day and were seen leaving the store in separate vehicles -- a tan/beige Chevrolet Tahoe and a white Chevrolet Impala.
Anyone with information to identify the suspects before should contact Officer Davis at 706-883-2603 or by calling the Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.