Santa stops at Netta’s Southern Flava in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A special regular customer made a special stop this weekend at Netta’s Southern Flava in Columbus. He brought gifts for all the kids who came by to say hello.

Meet Jerry Hall - better known as Santa. For the last 3 years, Santa has partnered with local businesses, big and small, getting donations of toys and other gifts for area children. This year, he partnered with Netta’s - where he’s a loyal customer.

Families showed up for a great breakfast, some pictures and a special gift from Santa. Restaurant staff say they wanted to have Santa for the whole community to enjoy, while Santa says it’s the least he could do to help those who may need a little helping hand this holiday season.

“Well, I do it out of the goodness of my heart. I know some people’s kids don’t have anything for Christmas,” said Jerry Hall. “So I try to branch out to let them know reach out for them. Making sure they have a good Christmas.”

“As we know, Santa is a spirit and he has no color. Christmas and Santa, it’s the spirit, it embodies love,” said Arnetta Williams, owner of Netta’s Southern Flava.

The event was free and open to the public. Over 100 toys were given away to kids who came by to see Santa.

