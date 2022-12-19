Business Break
Soggy 48 Hours Ahead

Elise’s Forecast
Gloomy and rainy heading into Tuesday.
Gloomy and rainy heading into Tuesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The clouds have made their way back into the rain and shortly the rain will follow suit. Expecting showers to start in our east Alabama counties around 7/8 PM ET, and move into the Columbus area by 9 or 10. Once it makes it here the rain will stick around until late Tuesday night, so keep that umbrella close by. For most of us these will just be light showers, but a few heavier spots could present themselves throughout the day. Either way, only expecting about half an inch throughout the Valley from this system. We get a brief reprieve Wednesday before another wave starts coming through that night and throughout Thursday. This will be pushed through by that strong cold front we’ve been anticipating, that will send temps down to the teens by Friday night! These will be some of the coldest December temperatures we’ve seen in about 5 years and with highs projected to stay in the 30s Christmas day, that will be the coldest since 1989! On top of cold actual temperatures, we will be seeing some windy and gusty conditions, especially heading into Christmas Eve day, which will make the FEELS LIKE temps be in the single digits for most. The sun will return by Friday afternoon and stick around for the holiday weekend. If you’re not excited about this extreme cold, the good news is that it doesn’t stick around too long. Things start to warm back up as we head into the week of New Years.

