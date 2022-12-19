Two local nonprofits hosts a food drive for south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded partnered together for the “South Columbus Pop Up” Saturday afternoon, giving away fresh produce in time for the holidays.

“It’s food that they need, it’s nourishment for the mind, body, and soul,” says Laketha Ashe, president of Columbus Georgia Reloaded. "

The south Columbus community was invited to join the Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded for a pop up food drive. Hundreds of cars filled the parking lot of the River Square Shopping Center to receive fresh produce such as apples, zucchini, and squash.

“This is a special something that we wanted to do for our community during this time of year. We know that things have been tough in the last few years and we just hope that this shows them that we are here as a resource,” says Tenaya Stecker, mobile market director for The Food Mill.

Volunteers consisted of several members across the fountain city in efforts to provide fresh food for the for mind, body, and soul in time for the holidays.

